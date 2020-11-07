How celebrities are celebrating Joe Biden's victory: 'It's a party in the USA!'

Celebrities took to social media Saturday as projections declared Joe Biden the 46th president of the United States, defeating President Trump.

Actors and musicians from every corner of the country reacted online, and a majority came from left-leaning celebrities who voiced their approval of Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris' futures at the White House.

Whether it was food, dancing or bursting into song, there were plenty of celebrations.

Ariana Grande reacted by taking a joyride through what appeared to be Los Angeles. The pop star, 27, showed footage from a car window in which people cheered loudly with their hands in the air. Some stood on cars to scream at the top of their lungs.

Jennifer Lawrence tweeted a video of herself running up and down the street in pajamas while blasting music from a speaker.

"Had no choice but to throw a party for 1," she wrote with the hashtag #comeonbostonletsparty.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend celebrated with a dance to an explicit anti-Trump song by rapper YG titled "FDT" in which the rapper repeatedly says "F--- Donald Trump." The two appeared to be sitting on a couch in bathrobes.

An hour later, Teigen wrote: "I am sitting in my bath and drinking chocolate milk. Today is a good day! Today is a good day!"

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian, 41, said she was in a "skipping and hair flipping kind of mood today." Her younger sister Kendall Jenner, 25, showed herself sitting in bed and raising her hands in the air wearing a gray sports bra and no makeup.

Miley Cyrus, 27, also shared her excitement with a reference to one of her past hits, "It's a Party In The USA today!"

"Thankful for your service. I look forward to living under your leadership for the next four years," she wrote in an Instagram Story, tagging President-elect Biden and future Vice President Harris.

Model Bella Hadid, 24, admitted on Instagram that she "can't stop crying."

Sofia Richie also took to Los Angeles streets to express her delight. The model can be heard passionately yelling from a car, showing cheering passersby in an Instagram video. In an additional Instagram Story, she jumps up and down on the street with her friend while donning a face mask.

Former "Real Housewives of New York" star Carole Radziwill shared a video with a friend showing the two driving around town in New York City. Radziwill said, "Were not going to be marching around in celebration" because the friend she was with has a broken foot. She showed an American flag she waved out the window during the drive.

Amber Tamblyn reunited with her "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" co-star America Ferrera outside. The two took a selfie with their mouths open wide. Tamblyn captioned the pic, "I got to be with her for this moment. Crying. Celebrating."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, former star of "Veep," showed off a cake she appears to have made. Blueberries and raspberries spelled out "JOE" on white icing.

"Democracy endures. Congratulations to our President-Elect @JoeBiden and our first female Vice-President-Elect @KamalaHarris. Mr. President-Elect, enjoy your ice cream today. Would you like some cake to go with it?"