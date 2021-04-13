Catherine Zeta-Jones turns her closet into a runway as she struts to Madonna's 'Vogue'

Catherine Zeta-Jones is getting creative.

On Sunday, the 51-year-old star took to Instagram to share a video of herself modeling a few outfits -- but instead of walking down a fashion runway, she strutted her way through her walk-in closet to Madonna's hit "Vogue."

The "Entrapment" actress is seen wearing multiple threads including a black top paired with black-and-white pants and peep-toe pumps as well as a blue shirt dress paired with flats.

"When in doubt, turn your closet into a runway!! @casazetajones 💕 Love @Madonna #Vogue," Zeta-Jones captioned the post.

Fans were quick to praise the star with one person writing, "I fully support that decision!!"

"I love it. Very creative and very pretty clothes," wrote another person along with a red heart emoji.

The star has previously shown off her massive wardrobe. In 2017, Zeta-Jones did a quick video walking fans through her closet.

"A zip through my closet! #StyleByZeta," she wrote alongside the post, which featured numerous outfits, handbags and shoes.

In addition to sharing her closet with fans, Zeta-Jones recently spilled the secrets behind her lasting union to her husband Michael Douglas, whom she's been married to for 20 years.

"My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret," the star told Wall Street Journal. "With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs. The constant is love is respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company."

Zeta-Jones emphasized that the two "have a lot of fun together."

"My husband and I spend a lot of time together because, unlike so many couples, we’ve never had a 9-to-5 job where it’s consistent," she explained. "We’re either on or we’re off. I’m really working 16 hours a day, or I’m not. He’s doing the same, or not. So we’ve had in our relationship huge amounts of time where we’ve been just us. We lived on the island of Bermuda for 12 years bringing up our kids. We respect each other’s space, and our humor is just long-lasting."

The actress and actor, 76, tied the knot in late 2000. They share two children: son Dylan, 20, and daughter Carys, 17. Douglas is also a father to son Cameron, 42, from his previous marriage to Diandra Luker.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report