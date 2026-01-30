Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Entertainment

'Home Alone' star Catherine O'Hara dead at 71

Canadian-American actress starred in 'Home Alone' films and won Emmy for 'Schitt's Creek' role as Moira Rose

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
close
‘Beetlejuice 2’ star Catherine O’Hara on reuniting with cast nearly 40 years later Video

‘Beetlejuice 2’ star Catherine O’Hara on reuniting with cast nearly 40 years later

‘Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice’ stars Catherine O’Hara and Jenna Ortega tell Fox News Digital about the movie sequel and working with Tim Burton.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Catherine O’Hara, the Emmy-winning actress, known for her work in "Home Alone," "Schitt's Creek" and more, has died. She was 71.

"Prolific multi-award-winning actress, writer, and comedian Catherine O’Hara died today at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness," her reps confirmed to Fox News Digital.

O’Hara’s career spanned decades, defining moments in Hollywood comedy — from her scene-stealing performance as the exasperated yet endearing mother in the blockbuster "Home Alone" films to her unforgettable turn as the eccentric Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek."

Born and raised in Toronto, O’Hara got her start in sketch and improvisational comedy, later helping shape the groundbreaking series "SCTV" before breaking into film and TV roles that would cement her legacy.

Catherine O’Hara poses on the red carpet at Apple TV+’s Primetime Emmy Party at Ysabel in West Hollywood, California.

Catherine O’Hara has died following a brief illness. She was 71. (Unique Nicole/WireImage/Getty Images)

This is a developing breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending

Close modal

Continue