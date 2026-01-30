'Home Alone' star Catherine O'Hara dead at 71

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Catherine O’Hara, the Emmy-winning actress, known for her work in "Home Alone," "Schitt's Creek" and more, has died. She was 71.



"Prolific multi-award-winning actress, writer, and comedian Catherine O’Hara died today at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness," her reps confirmed to Fox News Digital.



O’Hara’s career spanned decades, defining moments in Hollywood comedy — from her scene-stealing performance as the exasperated yet endearing mother in the blockbuster "Home Alone" films to her unforgettable turn as the eccentric Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek."

Born and raised in Toronto, O’Hara got her start in sketch and improvisational comedy, later helping shape the groundbreaking series "SCTV" before breaking into film and TV roles that would cement her legacy.

