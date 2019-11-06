Catherine Deneuve suffers mild stroke, hospitalized in Paris

French actress Catherine Deneuve was hospitalized in Paris after suffering a mild stroke.

Her family confirmed the 76-year-old cinematic icon fell ill while filming her latest movie. They said in a statement released Wednesday that she suffered a "very limited and therefore reversible" stroke.

The statement, by the actress' representative, Artmedia, says "fortunately, she has no motor deficits (but) must, of course, take some time to rest."

Deneuve was hospitalized in Paris, but the family did not disclose the name of the facility.

Deneuve had been filming "De son vivant," directed by Emmanuelle Bercot.

The international star is best known for her performance in 1967's "Belle de Jour" and was nicknamed the "Iron Maiden" for her beauty and icy reputation.

In 1993, she was nominated for an Oscar for her tole in "Indochine."

