Catherine Deneuve suffers mild stroke, hospitalized in Paris

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
French actress Catherine Deneuve was hospitalized in Paris after suffering a mild stroke.

Her family confirmed the 76-year-old cinematic icon fell ill while filming her latest movie. They said in a statement released Wednesday that she suffered a "very limited and therefore reversible" stroke.

The statement, by the actress' representative, Artmedia, says "fortunately, she has no motor deficits (but) must, of course, take some time to rest."

The French actress Catherine Deneuve on the set of the film 'La costanza della ragione.' Florence, July 1964

The French actress Catherine Deneuve on the set of the film 'La costanza della ragione.' Florence, July 1964 (Mondadori via Getty Images)

Deneuve was hospitalized in Paris, but the family did not disclose the name of the facility.

Deneuve had been filming "De son vivant," directed by Emmanuelle Bercot.

The international star is best known for her performance in 1967's "Belle de Jour" and was nicknamed the "Iron Maiden" for her beauty and icy reputation.

In 1993, she was nominated for an Oscar for her tole in "Indochine."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.