Country star Randy Travis releases new music 6 years after near-fatal stroke

Country music star Randy Travis dropped a single “One in a Row” last week, the first music the singer has released since suffering a nearly fatal stroke six years ago.

The North Carolina native recorded the break-up ballad “One in a Row” in 2013 before he was hospitalized for viral cardiomyopathy, a virus that attacks the heart. He suffered a stroke shortly after.

Travis experienced several complications after his stroke, including a collapsed lung and infections, which left him in a near comatose state. Despite a long journey through recovery, he still suffers from aphasia, a condition that limits his ability to speak and give interviews.

The 60-year-old also released a new memoir last month titled “Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life,” in which the star documents his working-class beginnings, his rise to country music stardom as well as the collapse of his marriage.

The memoir was written using a co-author who studied the manner in which Travis writes and speaks and then reviewed his writing with Travis and wife, Mary Travis.

“What Randy wants most is for that book to inspire people that maybe feel rejected or lonely, people are battling with things they don’t know how to understand,” Mary Travis told The Associated Press.

Travis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016 and surprised the crowd by singing “Amazing Grace.” He continues to make progress in physical therapy with speaking, walking and even singing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.