Carrie Underwood jokes she's 'next' after Mike Fisher gives their son a haircut during coronavirus quarantine

Time for a haircut — or maybe not.

Carrie Underwood recently revealed that her husband, Mike Fisher, is giving at-home haircuts during the coronavirus quarantine, and joked he'd be taking scissors to her own blonde locks.

On Saturday, the 37-year-old singer posted a photo of Fisher, 39, buzzing the hair of their son Isaiah, 5.

"Back yard hair cuts with @mfisher1212," wrote the "Two Black Cadillacs" singer over the photo, which was obtained by People magazine.

The photo was followed by another, reading, "I'm next," accompanied by an emoji of a woman getting her hair cut.

According to the outlet, a third post simply read, "JK."

Although there may not be a haircut from Fisher in Underwood's future, the two have been keeping busy with Isaiah and their other son, 15-month-old Jacob.

A few weeks back, Underwood shared a photo of Fisher laying on his back on the floor, holding up a kiddo on each arm, airplane- style.

"Mornings at the Fisher house," the photo was captioned, including two airplane emojis.