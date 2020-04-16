Carrie Underwood gives fans a look at her family's social distancing

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Carrie Underwood and her family seem to be enjoying themselves while in coronavirus quarantine.

On Thursday, the mother of two shared a peek at a day in the life of her home on Instagram.

The photo shared by Underwood was a snapshot of her husband, Mike Fisher laying on his back on the floor, lifting up their sons -- one on each arm -- airplane-style.

"Mornings at the Fisher house," the 37-year-old singer wrote in the caption, adding a pair of airplane emojis.

Underwood and Fisher, a former hockey pro, share two kids, Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1.

Underwood has been adamantly urging fans to stay at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent further spread of the novel virus.

Earlier this month, Underwood shared a video message on Instagram, in which she and Fisher, 39, told viewers to "do your part, stay apart."

The "Before He Cheats" singer also shared a photo of herself participating in the viral "I stay at home for" challenge, in which, stars reveal who or what they're staying home for in order to protect from the coronavirus.

Nominated by Dolly Parton, Underwood held up a piece of paper reading "#IStayHomeFor My Boys."

Underwood passed the challenge on to Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.