Carrie Underwood’s rise from ‘American Idol’ winner to country music royalty

Carrie Underwood experienced a full-circle moment last month when she returned to "American Idol" as a judge 20 years after she was crowned the winner of the hit singing competition show.

The 42-year-old country star joined Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on the judging panel along with longtime host Ryan Seacrest for "American Idol's" 23rd season, which premiered March 9.

When Underwood was a contestant on "American Idol's" fourth season in 2005, judge Simon Cowell shared a bold prediction about the Muskogee, Oklahoma, native's future.

"Carrie, you’re not just the girl to beat. You’re the person to beat," he said after the aspiring country singer performed rock band Heart's hit "Alone."

"I will make a prediction. Not only will you win this show, you will sell more records than any other previous Idol winner."

Cowell's prophecy was fulfilled after Underwood was proclaimed the victor of season 4, and she went on to sell over 85 million records, more than any other "American Idol" winner to date.

Here's a look back at Underwood's rise from reality TV contestant to country music royalty.

‘American Idol’ win

Underwood earned a million-dollar recording contract after she was declared the winner of "American Idol" during its fourth-season finale May 25, 2005.

Less than a month later, Underwood made history when she released her first single, "'Inside Your Heaven," becoming the first country singer to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In November 2005, Underwood released her debut studio album "Some Hearts," which topped the Top Country Albums Chart and claimed the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200.

"Some Hearts," which featured the No. 1 singles "Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Wasted" and "Before He Cheats," became the bestselling solo female debut album in country music history and has been certified platinum nine times by RIAA.

In 2006, Underwood won her first Grammys, taking home the trophies for best new artist and best female country performance. At the ACM Awards, she won the top new female vocalist award and single of the year for "Jesus, Take the Wheel."

"Jesus, Take the Wheel" also earned Underwood CMT Awards for breakthrough video of the year and best female video of the year.

‘Carnival Ride’

Underwood followed up "Some Hearts" with her second studio album, "Carnival Ride," which was released in October 2007 and debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums charts.

Four singles from "Carnival Ride," including "Just a Dream," "Last Name," "So Small" and "All-American Girl," topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. "Carnival Ride" was certified platinum twice within two months of its release, and it now holds four platinum certifications.

In 2008, Underwood took home her third Grammy Award after winning best female vocal performance for "Before He Cheats." At the AMAs, she won awards for artist of the year and favorite country artist, while at the CMAs, Underwood won the top female vocalist award, album of the year and video of the year.

The hitmaker embarked on her first headlining tour after joining forces with fellow country star Keith Urban for "Love, Pain and the Whole Crazy Carnival Ride Tour," which kicked off in January 2008.

On May 10, 2008, country music legend Randy Travis inducted a tearful Underwood into the famed Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

"The induction award they gave me says, 'Hey, you're a part of the family,'" Underwood said via Taste of Country "It means a lot to me because it's the heart of country music, the church, the sacred place, the super-elite club that says you love this music."

In 2009, Underwood added to her Grammy Awards haul, winning best female country vocal performance for her song "Last Name."

At the 2009 CMA Awards, Underwood was named female vocalist of the year for the third consecutive year. The singer also co-hosted the awards show for the first time with country star Brad Paisley, and she returned as a host the next 11 years.

‘Play On'

Underwood released her third studio album, "Play On," in November 2009. "Play On" debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and the Top Country Albums charts. The record also featured three chart-topping singles, including "Undo It," "Cowboy Casanova" and "Temporary Home."

The singer scored her fifth Grammy Award win for best country collaboration with vocals after teaming up with Travis for the single "I Told You So." She also won entertainer of the year and female vocalist of the year at the 2009 ACM Awards.

In 2010, Underwood performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl in Miami, Florida. That year, she won the award for entertainer of the year at the CMAs, becoming the first woman in history to win twice.

Underwood released her fourth studio album "Blown Away" in May 2012. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and the Top Country Albums charts. The record also produced the chart-topping singles "Good Girl" and "Blown Away."

In 2013, Underwood took home her sixth Grammy Award win when she was awarded best solo performance for "Blown Away."

The following December, Underwood released her first greatest hits album, "Greatest Hits: Decade Number 1," which reached the No. 1 spot on the Top Country Albums chart.

"Greatest Hits: Decade Number 1" featured the single "Something in the Water," which earned Underwood her seventh Grammy for best solo country performance.

In 2015, Underwood notched her sixth consecutive No. 1 album on the Top Country Albums chart when she released her fifth studio record "Storyteller." In 2016, she embarked on her fifth headlining tour in support of the album.

‘Cry Pretty’

Underwood released her sixth studio album, "Cry Pretty," in November 2018. After "Cry Pretty" debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, Underwood made history as the first female artist to top the chart with four country albums.

In September 2018, Underwood received the 2,646th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in which she was honored by Cowell and Paisley.

Underwood released her first Christmas album, "My Gift," in September 2020. "My Gift" claimed the No. 1 spot on the Top Country Albums chart and reached the fifth spot on the Billboard 200.

The record debuted at No. 1 on the Top Christian Albums and Top Holiday Albums charts.

In March 2021, Underwood ventured into a new musical genre when she released her first gospel album, "My Savior," which hit No. 1 on the Top County Albums and U.S. Christian Albums charts.

‘Denim & Rhinestones’

She followed up in 2022 with her ninth studio album "Denim & Rhinestones," which claimed the No. 10 spot on the Billboard 200. At the 2022 ACMs, she also won single of the year for her collaboration with Jason Aldean, "If I Didn't Love You."

In 2023, Underwood released the deluxe edition of "Denim & Rhinestones," which featured the single "Out of the Truck."

‘Idol’ return and performing at President Trump's inauguration

Underwood revealed she would be returning to "American Idol" in a video she shared in August 2024.

"I went from nobody knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said. "I’m proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show, and I’m so proud of everything I’ve accomplished since."

Underwood kicked off 2025 by performing "America the Beautiful" at the 60th presidential Inauguration Day ceremony, where President Donald Trump was sworn into office Jan. 20.

Due to a technical issue, Underwood ended up singing the patriotic song a cappella, earning rave reviews for her performance.

Ahead of the inauguration, Underwood announced her participation in a statement, writing, "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event.

"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."