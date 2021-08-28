Carole Baskin sells Joe Exotic's zoo, deal bans property from being a zoo for at least 100 years

Joe Exotic’s former animal playground will be a zoo no more.

Exotic’s enemy, Carole Baskin of Big Cat Rescue, has sold the Oklahoma property and one of the provisions is that the land can’t be used as a zoo for 100 years, TMZ reported Saturday.

Big Cat Rescue was awarded control over the animal park in Wynnewood by a judge in 2020, part of the settlement in her long-standing trademark lawsuit against Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

The lawsuit was filed in 2011, long before "Tiger King" became the No. 1 show on Netflix and propelled both Exotic and Baskin to freakish stardom.

Baskin registered the trademark for Big Cat Rescue in 2005. Exotic used the similar name Big Cat Rescue Entertainment and allegedly boasted on social media that he purposely used the name to "ruin" Baskin and her non-profit company.

Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Par was purchased for $140,000 in June by Francisco and Nelly Vazquez, according to the TMZ report.

The last remaining animals at the zoo, which once housed as many as 1,400 big cats, were turned over to the Justice Department earlier this month.

Last year, Exotic was sentenced 22 years in a federal lockup following his conviction on charges he hatched a murder-for-hire plot to rub out Baskin.

He is currently battling cancer behind bars.