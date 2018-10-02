Cardi B charged after alleged fracas with bartender in New York strip club

Rapper Cardi B turned herself into police on Monday and was charged with assault in connection with a brawl at a New York strip club on Saturday where chairs and bottles were thrown, police said.

The Bronx-born artist was charged after meeting with investigators at a Queens police station.

“We are aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm from that night,” her lawyer, Jeff Kern, told reporters. “We expect the matter to be resolved expeditiously.”

Cardi B, 25, and her entourage were at the club at around 3 a.m. Saturday when she got in an argument with a 23-year-old woman who was bartending, police said.

They said a fight broke out during which chairs, bottles and hookah waters pipes were thrown, slightly injuring the bartender and another employee.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper and about nine other people in her party fled, but she later agreed to turn herself in after being identified by the bartender, police said. Investigators were exploring whether the fracas involved a romantic dispute.

The female bartenders, sisters Jade and Baddie Gi, claimed they were attacked because of allegations of an affair with rapper Offset, Cardi's husband, according to Page Six.

The sisters, real names are Rachel Wattley, 21, and Sarah Wattley, 23, are suing the rap star for damages, the report said.

Cardi B, born born Belcalis Almanzar, was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of third-degree assault for the alleged attack, Page Six reported.

Police said she is due to appear in Queens criminal court on Oct. 29.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.