Cardi B denies posting transphobic meme on Facebook

Cardi B denied she posted a transphobic meme on her official Facebook page and said a former team member had access to the account.

“It’s come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page,” Cardi B tweeted on Sunday. “For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to my account.”

Fans took offense earlier in the day after a meme of a man in cartoon form walking through a door was posted on Cardi B’s Facebook page with the caption, “I hope nobody see this tr---y leave my house,” Billboard reported.

The post also caught actress Laverne Cox’s attention.

“I am a huge advocate for free speech but as long as its socially acceptable to make jokes about trans people, to make and share memes disparaging & demeaning trans folks, trans folks will continue to be murdered &denied civil rights. #TransIsBeautiful #transrightsarehumanrights,” Cox tweeted.

The post was taken down shortly after the singer posted her tweet.

Cardi B has previously been criticized for using transphobic language. She said in January during a Twitter live stream that she didn’t realize “tr---y” was an offensive word.

“Like I didn’t know that that was a word that you cannot use, especially because my trans friends use it and growing up, my parents never told me that that was a bad word," Cardi B said. "You know, there’s bad words that your parents teach you that you’re not supposed to say. Nobody taught us that. Nobody taught us that in our school.”