Kirk Cameron criticized for hosting crowded caroling protest amid coronavirus pandemic: 'Unbelievable'

Kirk Cameron is taking heat.

The "Growing Pains" alum, 50, has drawn ire from fans for hosting crowded caroling protests in Southern California, where cases of coronavirus are high as the pandemic rages on.

Earlier this month, Cameron hosted what he called a "Christmas caroling peaceful protest" which drew large crowds in close quarters together to sing Christmas carols.

He planned the event in conjunction with Sing It Louder USA in opposition to Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order that was put into effect as hospital intensive care units dropped below 15% capacity.

In an Instagram video, the actor claimed "over 500 people gathered" for the first protest on Dec. 6 before they held an "encore protest" on Dec. 13. in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

"If you love God, if you love Christmas and you love liberty, you're not going to want to miss this," he said in the video.

He also shared footage from Sunday's protest while at the event, featuring a massive crowd huddling together singing Christmas carols.

In the videos shared on social media, it appeared little adherence was paid to safety recommendations such as social distancing and face masks.

The two clips from the event drew criticism from followers.

"This is one of the most irresponsible things I’ve seen lately," one commented. "To him that knoweth to do good and doeth it not, to him it is sin..."

"Unbelievable," wrote another.

"No social distancing and only a couple of people wearing masks? This is so disrespectful and disappointing," a third insisted. "This isn’t about your right to do it, this is about a country currently crippled by death from Covid-19 and the unwillingness to do what’s right. It’s a slap in the face to the health workers who are trying to treat everyone and the ones who are at risk of this and doing the right thing."

A fourth added: "This is so selfish. Looks like a super spreader party to me. Hopefully no one dies from it."

"Liberty and freedom are very fragile and they come with great responsibility," Thousand Oaks Mayor Claudia Bill-de la Pena said to local outlet KABC-TV. "Continuing to hold large gatherings and ignoring all guidelines, I feel, is unChristian."

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported that fewer than 100 ICU beds are available in LA County.

Fox News has reached out to Cameron's representative for comment.