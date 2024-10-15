'Charlie's Angels' star Cameron Diaz confesses nothing could have changed her mind about leaving Hollywood

Nothing could have swayed Cameron Diaz's decision to step away from the silver screen.

Diaz, 52, exited Hollywood in 2014 in order to focus on building a life with husband Benji Madden.

"It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life, and I just really didn't care about anything else," the actress said during an appearance at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, according to E! News.

"Nobody's opinion, nobody's success, no one's offer, no one's anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have. I think it really comes to what are you passionate about? For me, it was to build my family."

Diaz's return to acting happened alongside Jamie Foxx for Netflix's "Back in Action." The film was delayed due to Foxx's 2023 health scare and is now set to be released in January 2025.

She admitted she "couldn't say no" to Foxx for what would end up being their third project together after starring in "Annie" and "Any Given Sunday."

However, it wasn't easy to switch gears from mom to Hollywood star.

"We were in the house for a long time, which was amazing," Diaz explained about her time away from the industry. "So, I had to push myself. My husband, he’s just the best. He was just like, ‘You've been supporting us and building the family.’ And supporting him in his businesses. He's like, ‘It’s time for us to support you and let mommy ascend and do her thing.’"

The "Charlie's Angels" star married Madden in 2015. Diaz and the Good Charlotte member welcomed two children, Raddix and Cardinal, through a surrogate.

"I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life," Diaz said during a 2020 Instagram Live with Katherine Power, CEO of Who What Wear. "I'm so grateful and so happy, and it's the best thing ever, and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj, and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled."

