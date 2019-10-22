California wildfires threatened celebrity homes near affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood

A massive wildfire in Los Angeles, Calif., is under control after threatening the affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood, home to many A-list celebrities.

The neighborhood where big names like Adam Levine, Reese Witherspoon, J.J. Abrams and many more rest their heads was in danger on Monday, when firefighters responded to a blaze around 10:30 a.m. that quickly spread to roughly 40 acres by the late afternoon.

According to KTLA, residents of the multimillion-dollar homes that make up the neighborhood could be seen fleeing from flames near their yards and doing their best to beat back the fires as they inched closer to their property. Celebrities in the area such as Sofia Richie took to their Instagram Stories to share images of the large, billowing smoke plumes overtaking the Los Angeles sky due to the blaze.

“Oh no!” she captioned an image of smoke pouring over the hillside while she sits at a red light in traffic.

Cassie Ventura shared shots of smoke nearly covering the sun near the swanky neighborhood.

“Smoke from the fire in Pacific Palisades right now,” she captioned a series of videos on her Stories.

Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine, shared a similar shot of heavy smoke filling up the sky.

Ray Liotta could be seen talking to firefighters about the blaze in the area.

April Love Geary, who lost the home she shared with singer Robin Thicke last year due to different wildfires, took a video of smoke pouring over the hills with the caption: “Another fire.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the LAFD called for the evacuation of roughly 200 homes in the area. Firefighters told the outlet that the move was out of an abundance of caution due to the large amounts of smoke and aircraft in the area. Thanks to the efforts of firefighters and homeowners armed with garden hoses, no structures or houses were damaged and the evacuation order was lifted shortly after 8 p.m.

However, there is still a concern that weather conditions may lead to a reignition of the blaze in the coming days.

“Winds in the area are shifting,” Assistant Chief Patrick Butler told the outlet. “Right now, our big concern is probability of ignition.”