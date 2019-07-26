Buttigieg reportedly skipped BuzzFeed event after Lil Nas X shut down 'Old Town Road' collaboration

South Bend, Ind. mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg reportedly skipped an event this week after rapper Lil Nas X rejected an attempt to collaborate on a version of his hit song "Old Town Road" with the 2020 hopeful.

Lil Nas X headlined BuzzFeed's "Internet Live" variety event on Thursday, where he performed his breakout song, which has has been No. 1 on Billboard's Top 100 for sixteen consecutive weeks. However, The Daily Beast reported on Friday that BuzzFeed was in touch with the Buttigieg campaign and pitched the idea of the candidate and the rapper, both of whom are openly gay, performing "Old Town Road" with mayor appearing by video. But sources say the plan was scrapped after Lil Nas X shut down the collaboration.

The rapper reportedly told BuzzFeed that he didn't personally oppose Buttigieg, but didn't want to be seen as endorsing any candidate. That led to Buttigieg not participating in the event.

"Internet Live" did, however, nab one 2020 hopeful: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

De Blasio took the opportunity at the event to renew his feud with President Trump, challenging him to a debate on NYC-related policies and declared that Trump "isn't welcome" to the Big Apple following his presidency.

Buttigieg's campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment.