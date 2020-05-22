Bryce Dallas Howard accomplishes 'dream,' graduates college after enrolling in 1999: '21 years in the making'

Bryce Dallas Howard couldn't be happier. The actress just accomplished a dream of hers, one that has been in the making for over two decades.

On Thursday, the "Jurrasic World" star took to Instagram to share that she had graduated from New York University (NYU).

"I am so overcome with joy to share that I have officially graduated from NYU!! 💜" Howard, 39, wrote.

BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD OPENS UP ABOUT BEING RAISED BY FAMOUS FATHER, RON HOWARD

She continued: "I first enrolled in undergrad in ’99, then took a leave of absence to start working as an actor, so this has been 21 years in the making!"

"It’s been a long dream of mine to complete my formal education and though all of us NYU grads couldn’t wear glorious purple robes together today, I want to say thank you to everyone who supported and encouraged all of us graduates every step of the way," the actress added.

TOM HANKS OFFERS 2020 GRADUATES SPECIAL DIPLOMA DURING THE PANDEMIC: 'YOU HAVE DISPLAYED HONOR, DEDICATION'

Howard concluded her caption with a special message for the university's graduating class.

"To the class of 2020, WE MADE IT 🎉🎓 There’s a special letter to the class of 2020 and my fellow Nine Muses Lab graduates in my bio! #NYU2020," she said.

Howard is the daughter of Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard and his wife, writer Cheryl Howard.

In 2018, Bryce Dallas Howard opened up about what it was like growing up with an Academy Award-winning father, sharing that she wasn't able to appear in movies until she turned a certain age.

'SELLING SUNSET' STAR HEATHER RAE YOUNG RECOUNTS HOW PLAYBOY PATH PAVED WAY FOR LUCRATIVE REAL ESTATE CAREER

"I wasn’t allowed to be in the background as an extra," she said during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s HFPA In Conversation podcast at the time. "The rule was we had to be seven."

As for her first film appearance? She revealed that she made her debut in father Ron Howard's 1989 comedy "Parenthood" starring Steve Martin.

"But I was sitting in his [director's] chair, on his shoulders, hanging out kind of nonstop on set. I think that was really an incredible experience for me," the actress said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since then, Bryce Dallas Howard has gone on to star in a handful of projects, including the "Jurrasic World" franchise.