Bruce Springsteen calls for unity in 2021 Super Bowl ad after previous criticism of Donald Trump

Outspoken Donald Trump critic Bruce Springsteen starred in a Super Bowl ad calling on Americans to "reunite" and find unity after a divisive year.

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were battling the Kansas City Chiefs, Springsteen’s commercial for Jeep finally aired offering a message of hope to the country. After years of political rhetoric, Springsteen joined the many voices calling for Americans to unite following the 2020 presidential election.

While some were expecting a Jeep ad narrated by and featuring the singer to include some of his songs, instead the spot borrows from Springsteen’s radio show, where he’ll often do spoken word poetry over an ethereal music track.

"There is a chapel in Kansas standing on the exact center of the lower 48," Springsteen begins the commercial. "It never closes. All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle. It’s no secret that the middle has been a hard place to get to lately between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear."

He continues: "Now, fear has never been the best of who we are and as for freedom, it’s not the property of just the fortunate few. It belongs to us all. Whoever you are, wherever you’re from, it’s what connects us and we need that connection. We need the middle. We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. So we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop. Through the desert. And we will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there’s hope. On the road. Up ahead."

The ad closes with a slogan from Jeep promoting the "ReUnited States of America."

The singer’s calls for unity are in somewhat stark contrast to the language he was using prior to the election, offhandedly saying that he would have moved to Australia had Trump won a second term in office.

Prior to Halloween in October, the "Born in the USA" singer presented another spoken-word poem on his "From My Home to Yours'' radio show that he shared on Twitter. In it, he called for an "exorcism" in the capital, referencing the need to remove Trump and those who support him from office.

"It is time for an exorcism in our nation’s capital," he begins. "Welcome to our Halloween/Election Day monster mash. This is Vol. 14 of ‘From My Home to Yours’ titled ‘Farewell to the Thief.’ In just a few days, we’ll be throwing the bums out. I thought it was a f---ing nightmare but it was so true."