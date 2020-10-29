Bruce Springsteen calls for an 'exorcism' in the White House, insults Trump and the first family

Bruce Springsteen said the White House is in need of an “exorcism” in the latest installment of his radio show, “From My Home to Yours,” that was focused both on Halloween and the upcoming 2020 election.

The singer, who is a very outspoken critic of President Donald Trump’s and even recently said he would move to Australia if he were reelected, shared clips from his E Street Radio program on SiriusXM in which he criticized the president and first family for their apparent lack of culture and values while in the White House.

“It is time for an exorcism in our nation’s capital,” he begins. “Welcome to our Halloween/Election Day monster mash. This is Vol. 14 of ‘From My Home to Yours’ titled ‘Farewell to the Thief.’ In just a few days, we’ll be throwing the bums out. I thought it was a f---ing nightmare but it was so true.”

In a separate clip, Springsteen gave a lengthy monologue that insulted the first family for not demonstrating any moments of levity, comparing them to past presidents' families like Obama, Bush, Reagan and Kennedy.

“There’s no art in this White House. There’s no literature, no poetry, no music. There are no pets in this White House, no loyal man’s best friend, no Socks the family cat, no kid’s science fairs, no time when the president takes off his blue suit, red tie uniform and becomes human. Except when he puts on his white shirt and khaki pants uniform and hides from the American people to play golf,” he says. “There are no images of the first family enjoying themselves together in a moment of relaxation. No Obamas on the beach in Hawaii moments, or Bushes fishing in Kennebunkport, no Reagans on horseback, no Kennedys playing touch football on the Cape.”

Springsteen added: “Where did that country go? Where did all the fun, the joy and the expression of love and happiness go?”

He concludes the audio clips from the episode by lamenting the loss of what he believed made “American great” before telling his listeners to vote Trump out of office on Nov. 3.

“We are rudderless and joyless. We have lost the cultural aspects of society that make America great. We have lost our mojo, our fun, our happiness, our cheering on of others,” he said. “The shared experience of humanity that makes it all worth it. The challenges and the triumph that we shared and celebrated. The unique can-do spirit that America has always been known for. We are lost. We’ve lost so much in so short a time. On Nov. 3, vote them out.”

The “Dancing in the Dark” singer has previously used his radio show as a platform to directly criticize Trump. In June he gave one of his harshest rebukes yet by dedicating a lengthy amount of time to lambasting the administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and jabbed Trump specifically for not wearing a face mask.