Bruce Springsteen declines to have New Jersey Turnpike rest stop named after him

Bruce Springsteen decided against having a New Jersey rest stop named in his honor.

Stars like Jon Bon Jovi, Whitney Houston, James Gandolfini and six other notable Jersey names will be honored by having rest stops along the New Jersey Turnpike named after them courtesy of the New Jersey Hall of Fame. However, Springsteen, who hails from the Garden State, will not be among the stars honored — and it’s not because he was overlooked.

"Bruce Springsteen respectfully declined to have a service area named after him," a spokeswoman for the New Jersey Hall of Fame told northjersey.com. "It should be noted, though, that Bruce has been very supportive of the New Jersey Hall of Fame over the years, and is very much a part of the fabric of the Hall."

Representatives for Springsteen, 71, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The Boss has a run-in with law enforcement in his home state earlier this year stemming from a November 2020 incident in which he pleaded guilty to consuming alcohol in a closed area after he was arrested at the Gateway National Recreation Area for DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. A ranger witnessed the singer take a shot of tequila with fans before getting on his motorcycle and starting the engine.

Statements of probable cause obtained by Fox News at the time show that Springsteen allegedly refused to take a preliminary breath test when first approached by a park ranger on site.

"Springsteen refused to take a preliminary breath test (PBT), despite signs of intoxication namely after testing his gaze and walk and turn tests," a park ranger named R. L. Hayes alleges in the document.

Springsteen was ordered to pay a $500 fine for consuming the shot. The government then proposed the dismissal of the additional two charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving which the judge approved. He also had to pay an additional $40 fee.

However, his arrest led to the deletion of his recent Super Bowl LV ad from YouTube.

