Brooks Nader talks about people hating on her sexy style: 'I'm totally going to do it again'

Brooks Nader doesn't care what the haters say about her sexy style.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model opened up about the sheer dress she wore to the 2019 SI Sportsperson of the Year Awards during an interview published Friday by Page Six Style.

"When I wore my first sheer dress…people like fully attacked me," she told the outlet.

"It can be like a little bit hurtful, but honestly I’m the type of personality that’s like, OK, cool, people wanted to hate on it? I’m totally going to do it again."

SI SWIMSUIT MODEL BROOKS NADER CELEBRATES NEW ISSUE BY EATING POPEYES CHICKEN WHILE ROCKING NEARLY NUDE GOWN

Nader claimed her stylists keeping wardrobe malfunctions away when she wears sheer outfits "down to a science.".

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"You wouldn’t believe the types of things that go under there to conceal," she told us. "They have it down to a science … because if it were up to me, I’m sure that they know I would probably wear nothing under it and they’re like, ‘With the [camera] flashes, that’s just not an option.’"

As for staying in shape? The model says she doesn't feel as much "pressure" to participate in crazy "crash" dieting due to Sports Illustrated's "progressive direction."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel like since Sports Illustrated is evolving in a more progressive direction, I have less pressure to do a crazy crash diet or something I would probably do year one, not knowing how open and accepting MJ and the brand [are]," the bikini model said of the magazine