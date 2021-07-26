SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader celebrates new issue by eating Popeyes chicken while rocking nearly nude gown

A girl’s gotta eat.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader celebrated the new sizzling issue in the best way possible – by eating some chicken nuggets.

The Baton Rouge pinup recently attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party at Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino where the models in attendance were served some Popeyes chicken nuggets to celebrate the magazine’s 2021 issue.

Some of the stars in attendance included Nader, as well as Camille Kostek, Jasmine Sanders, Kathy Jacobs, Kelsey Merritt, Lais Ribeiro, Haley Kalil, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Culpo and Josephine Skriver – just to name a few.

For the occasion, the 24-year-old rocked one of her signature nearly-nude gowns that are famous for going viral. Nader’s latest look was a completely sheer dress featuring racy cut-outs on the sides and a dangerously low v-neck that almost traveled down her navel.

The floor-length ensemble was paired with sparkly sequins, a silver clutch and strappy heels. Nader protected her modesty with a pair of flesh-toned bottoms.

According to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Nader became a part of the magazine during the 2019 open casting model search. For her win, she shot her rookie spread in Bali for the 2020 issue.

Back in 2020, Nader told Fox News she had a no-nonsense approach when it came to physically preparing for her photoshoot. However, once she got together with her family, she didn’t think twice about treating herself.

"I definitely put a lot this year into the training aspect and working out and eating healthy," Nader explained at the time. "I am big into boxing. I go to Gotham Gym in New York City almost daily when I'm training for something big. For my rookie shoot, I trained… probably like two hours a day in the months leading up to it. Aside from that, [my trainer] doesn’t put me on any crazy meal plans or anything like that. I just try to stay off the booze - no wine."

"I stay off alcohol for like a month and a half," Nader continued. "I try and limit my carbs and my sugar intake. I’m drinking lots of water -- I just try to keep it clean. I don't follow anything too crazy or strict. I kind of feel like I was really dieting before my rookie shoot. And then the weekend before my rookie shoot, I went home to Louisiana for something family-related, which put a big dent in my diet plans because the food is obviously amazing. And I think at that point I had lost a little bit too much and I didn’t even mean to."

According to Nader, her family was thrilled to see her enjoying some local favorites.

"My whole family was so happy to see me [eat] Cane’s, my favorite fast food from Louisiana," she shared. "I ate the box combo, which is like the biggest combo with all these chicken tenders and French fries. My mom was like, ‘Thank God!'… So in the end, I’m actually glad that I did that."

Nader stressed that SI Swimsuit celebrates all body shapes and sizes, so she never felt pressured to look a certain way. Nader said anything she did to revamp her lifestyle was made solely so she can feel her absolute best for the special day.

"One of the things that I love about SI is that they book you because they want you," she said. "They don’t want you to fit into this sample size like a lot of fashion clients and people in the industry want you to do. They just want you as you are. So I didn’t want to alter myself."

Nader also credited boxing for making fitness fun.

"First of all, it’s great self-defense," said Nader. "But I feel like it’s a really great combo of cardio and toning. When you’re boxing, you’re not only working on your arms, but you’re also working out your abdomen and your legs. And I feel it makes me more agile and quick on my feet… And it’s really fun. I feel like if you’re having a stressful week or a tough day, I’d rather punch a bag like crazy than do a pushup. It’s a good little escape."