Brooks Laich says wife Julianne Hough 'really enjoys it' when he sucks on her toes

Julianne Hough's husband, Brooks Laich, isn't afraid to talk about the couple's sex life.

During a recent episode of Laich's “How Men Think” podcast, the 36-year-old was chatting with sexologist Miss Jaiya when the conversation turned to toe-sucking, according to People magazine.

“I do that,” Laich admitted, adding that Hough, 31, "really enjoys it when I suck on her toes. True story.”

“Hey, we play around,” he added. “Why not?”

Laich noted that Hough does not do the same for him though.

“No, I would never [have her do that to me],” the Canadian ice hockey player said. “My toes are in skates and workout shoes. I can shower and soap them up, but I would never.”

Laich went on to share more intimate details about the pair, explaining that he really likes "an environment."

“So I like some dim lighting, candles on, music,” he revealed. “I like that, but then also something specifically that really gets me in the mood would be when my wife wears lingerie. There’s an element of risqué, there’s an element of desire and lust and also a little space there."

He continued: "So if she wears lingerie but she’s just five or six feet away, or maybe she just walks around the bed a little back or walks back, just creates a little bit of space there, is something that’s very erotic for myself."

Last week, Hough stripped down for Women's Health magazine's Naked Strength issue and shared how she's evolving into the truest form of herself — and that includes opening up about her sexuality to her husband.

"I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry what?” I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you,'" she recalled.

"I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing thing that I‘ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised," Hough added.

The "America's Got Talent" judge also confessed she was worried Laich, whom she married in 2017, wouldn't accept her.

“I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me. I was like ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship," she explained.

She added that throughout her life, she hopes to continue to evolve and grow and change as a person: “I’m going to shift for the rest of my life. I’m not like ‘Oh, I got it.’ But I’m trusting myself now, and when I’m totally connected to me, I feel full. I want others to see that in themselves too.”

Fox News' Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.