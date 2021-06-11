Brooke Shields and her daughter get matching tattoos as a 'special graduation gift'

Brooke Shields is commemorating her daughter's high school graduation in a special way.

The "Blue Lagoon" actress recently took to Instagram to show off her and her daughter Rowan Francis' matching ink.

"A special graduation gift and memory with my girl," Shields, 56, captioned the post. "I’m so proud of you, I love you more than words can say," she added along with a ladybug emoji.

The picture featured a single ladybug on Shields' wrist and Rowan's ankle.

According to People magazine, the mother-daughter duo got their ink at Stefano's Tattoo Studio in Brooklyn. Shields also shared a picture of her and Rowan standing next to their tattoo artist, tagging his Instagram handle @hrukti_tattoos.

Last week, Shields shared another special family moment: Rowan wearing the star's 1998 Golden Globes gown.

"I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom," she gushed in the Instagram caption.

Shields shares Rowan and daughter Grier Hammond, 15, with her husband, screenwriter Chris Henchy. The two tied the knot in 2001.