Brooke Shields shares teary-eyed video after dropping her daughter off to begin her freshman year of college

Brooke Shields got emotional in a heartfelt Instagram post after dropping her 18-year-old daughter off to begin her freshman year of college.

The 56-year-old "Suddenly Susan" actress took to social media to share a collection of photos that showed the big move-in day as she and her husband, Chris Henchy, dropped their daughter Rowan off at campus before making the very emotional drive back home to New York City.

"My unique and extraordinary baby girl spreading her wings," Shields captioned the post. "I love you so. We are so proud of you. This was the saddest drive away from anywhere I’ve ever had to make. But my baby is BEGINNING one of the most important adventures of her life to date…NOW!"

Shields clearly wasn’t kidding about the drive home being difficult for her. The final video in her post's collection featured her filming the drive before briefly turning the camera to herself, revealing that she had clearly been crying.

However, she was all smiles in the previous post as she showed herself and Rowan embracing in what appears to be her new dorm room as well as some snaps and videos from around the university campus.

Shields shares Rowan as well as her 15-year-old daughter, Grier, with her screenwriter husband, who she married in 2001. The big family move-in day comes just months after Shields took to Instagram to mark an equally big milestone in Rowan’s life — her high school graduation. The Golden Globe-nominated actress shared a few images from that event, including seeing her daughter dressed in a white dress and accepting her diploma. She also performed a cover of Ed Sheeran’s "Photograph" on the guitar at the event.

"My baby girl’s graduation and she performed at the celebration," Shields wrote at the time, hinting that she got emotional at that occasion too by writing the hashtag "#waterproofmascara."

Later that month, she spoke with People about how she’s handling motherhood with her teenage kids at a time of transition like this.

"They're sort of at the age now where I'm not as repellent to them anymore," she said. "They wear my clothes, they want to do TikToks with me now. I'm sure it's not going to be very long lived," she explained.

