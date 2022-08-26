Britney Spears' comeback song 'Hold Me Closer' with Elton John rockets to No. 1

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's official: Britney Spears' highly-anticipated comeback single "Hold Me Closer" has already reached the top spot on charts around the world, just hours after its release on Friday.

The pop princess teamed up with music icon Elton John to remix his 1971 beloved song "Tiny Dancer." Shortly after its official release on midnight Friday, the tune shot up the iTunes charts in the United States, along with 34 other countries, including England.

"Hold Me Closer" combines elements of John's "Tiny Dancer" and "The One," featuring a dance beat that is accompanied by vocals from John and Spears. It is also notably the first release from the pop princess since the end of her 13-year conservatorship, as well as her first new music since dropping her last album, "Glory," in 2016.

Two days prior to its release, Spears took to Twitter to share her excitement over the song's upcoming release.

"Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years," she wrote. "It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time … Elton John!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed… it’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious!!!"

A day prior, John gave fans a preview of the song on his Instagram. The post showed John giving French diners a snippet of the new single at the La Guérite in Cannes, France.

The Rocket Man introduced the preview by saying, "OK, ‘Hold Me Closer.’ Britney Spears, Elton John … here we go!" The fans at the restaurant then cheered and applauded as the song began and Spears' vocals could audibly be heard.

