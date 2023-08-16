Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split after 14 months: reports

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have split after 14 months of marriage, according to multiple reports.

Representatives for Spears and Asghari did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The 41-year-old pop star and the 29-year-old actor tied the knot on June 9, 2022, after five years of dating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story.