ENTERTAINMENT

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split after 14 months: reports

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on June 9, 2022 after five years of dating

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Britney Spears hosts 'star-studded' Los Angeles wedding Video

Britney Spears hosts 'star-studded' Los Angeles wedding

Fox News Live co-hosts Griff Jenkins and Anita Vogel on whether Britney Spears fans are seeing her 'renaissance.'

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have split after 14 months of marriage, according to multiple reports. 

Representatives for Spears and Asghari did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The 41-year-old pop star and the 29-year-old actor tied the knot on June 9, 2022, after five years of dating.

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have split after 14 months of marriage, according to multiple reports.  (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The 41-year-old pop star and the 29-year-old actor tied the knot on June 9, 2022, after five years of dating. (Shutterstock)

This is a developing story.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

