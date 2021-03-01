Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears
Published

Britney Spears shares rare photos with sons Sean and Jayden: 'I'm extremely lucky'

'Toxic' singer shares 15-year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden with ex Kevin Federline

By Andy Sahadeo | Fox News
Britney Spears is sharing some candid family photos on social media.

The "Toxic" singer, 39, took to Instagram on Monday to share a carousel of pictures of herself and her two sons, 15-year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden, along with a lengthy heartfelt caption.

"It’s so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now !!!!," Spears prefaced the post. "I know … I know … it’s very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!!

"Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ  !!!!," she continued. "I’m extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right 🙊 !!!!"

Spears also explained to her social media followers why she hasn't shared any snapshots of her kids recently. 

"I haven’t posted pictures of them for some time cause they’re at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it ...." she noted.

Britney Spears feels 'extremely lucky' to be mom to sons Sean, 15, and Jayden Federline, 14.

Britney Spears feels 'extremely lucky' to be mom to sons Sean, 15, and Jayden Federline, 14. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Intimate Britney Spears)

In the two photos, Spears and her kids are seen standing in a field next to each other as they pose for the camera. 

The first picture features a fiery red tinge, which Spears said she edited herself, while the second photo sees the trio posing sans effects.

"I went out of my way to make this cool edit 🌅 and guess what .... They’re finally letting me post it !!!," Spears happily proclaimed. "Now I don’t feel left out anymore 😂😂😂 and I’m gonna go celebrate .... Oh s--- I guess cool moms don’t do that ... Ok I’ll just read a book instead 🤷🏼‍♀️📚🤣 !!!!"

Spears shares Sean and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The former couple was married from 2004 to 2007.

