Britney Spears flies prop plane in first post since dad is suspended from conservatorship: 'On cloud 9'

Britney Spears shared her first post since the news broke that her father Jamie Spears had been suspended as her conservator.

"On cloud 9 right now !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon !!!!," Spears captioned the post.

Alongside the caption, Spears shared photos and videos of herself in a prop plane.

Fiancé Sam Asghari also reacted to the news in his own post to Instagram.

BRITNEY SPEARS' FATHER JAMIE SUSPENDED FROM CONSERVATORSHIP, JUDGE RULES

"Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!" the 27-year-old personal trainer wrote on his Instagram story.

"She did this," Asghari wrote on another slide featuring a photo of a lion. "Her fan base is called the army for a reason."

Britney and Asghari's reactions come after Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie as Spears' conservator, effective immediately, during a court hearing Wednesday. Spears, herself, has not publicly commented on the court hearing.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Suspension is in the best interests of Britney Spears," Judge Brenda Penny told the court en masse. "The current situation is not tenable," she added before firmly pressing that "the order is in effect today – right now."

The judge also ordered control of all of Spears' assets to be turned over to a court-appointed temporary conservator – a certified public accountant named John Zabel. Judge Penny further maintained that her ruling is not appealable.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spears had been clamoring for years in and out of court all in strategically concerted efforts to oust her father from his longtime post as conservator of her estate. She revealed the restrictions she's been living under during a bombshell court hearing in June.

The "Gimme More" singer claimed she was not allowed to remove her contraception device or get married.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.