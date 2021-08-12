Britney Spears' mom, Lynne, 'pleased' with ex-husband Jamie's decision to eventually step down as conservator

Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, is speaking out after her ex-husband, Jamie Spears, revealed that he intends to step away from his daughter’s conservatorship once a proper plan is set in place.

"Lynne Spears is pleased Jamie has agreed to step down," her attorney, Gladstone N Jones III, told Fox News in a statement on Thursday. "Lynne entered into this conservatorship to protect her daughter almost three years ago. She has accomplished what she set out to do. She will have no further comment."

Jamie was appointed his daughter’s conservator in 2008 after Spears was taken to a hospital by ambulance to undergo involuntary psychiatric evaluations, which the "Baby… One More Time" performer said was a forced move by the conservatorship in 2019.

Meanwhile, in his latest court filing on Thursday, Jamie also didn’t mince words against Lynne. He accused his ex of not being involved in their daughter’s life all these years.

BRITNEY SPEARS' MOM LYNNE RESPONDS TO CRITICS COMPARING DAUGHTER JAMIE LYNN TO A SPIDER: 'STOP'

In his 15-page legal filing, Jamie skewers his ex-wife, claiming she is in no position to inject any opinions on the conservatorship. "Lynne’s credibility is even more undermined by the fact that [Britney] refused Lynne’s request to visit her when [Britney] was at the facility, even as [Britney] welcomed other visitors," Jamie's attorney alleges in the docs.

Jamie’s attorney also slammed Lynne’s claims that the singer has a "fear and hatred" of her father.

BRITNEY SPEARS' FATHER, JAMIE, PLANS TO STEP DOWN FROM CONSERVATORSHIP

"Instead of criticizing Mr. Spears, Lynne should be thanking him for ensuring Ms. Spears' well-being and for persevering through the years-long tenure requiring his 365/24/7 attention, long days and sometimes late night, to deal with day-to-day and emergency issues — all to protect Ms. Spears and those around her charged with protecting his daughter," the filing states.

It further alleges that "Lynne has had only limited involvement in Ms. Spears' life these last thirteen years." "She has not had a parental role in her life for decades," the docs claim.

Lynne recently played a role in supporting Spears' wish to hire her own attorney, who is now known as Mathew Rosengart. Last month, Lynne asked the court to "listen to the wishes of her daughter" and that she be approved to obtain "her own private legal counsel."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This came after Spears' court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, asked to resign from his role in her conservatorship. Ingham was assigned to Spears' case in 2008 when the conservatorship started.

Elsewhere in Lynne's legal docs from July, she reacted to her daughter's emotional June 23 court testimony calling it "a very courageous showing" and said she stands by Spears "baring her heart to the court in an impassioned plea to be heard on several requests."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In May, Lynne also filed an objection to Jamie's request to be reimbursed for a fee totaling more than $890,000 from his law firm Holland & Knight. In the document obtained by Fox News at the time, Lynne claimed the hefty fee Jamie requested to be reimbursed for is "substantively improper."

Lynne and Jamie divorced in 2002. In addition to Britney Spears, the ex-couple share two children together: actress Jamie Lynn Spears and son Bryan Spears.

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.