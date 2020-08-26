Britney Spears says she uses healing crystals for 'guidance' and ‘confidence’ amid conservatorship extension

Britney Spears is seeking “guidance” and “confidence” using healing crystals amid her latest setback with her conservatorship.

Last week, a judge ruled that her father, Jamie, and care manager Jodi Montgomery will remain her co-conservators until February 2021.

Spears, 38, took to Instagram on Monday and posted a photo of the cover of “The Crystal Bible” by Judy Hall. The book aims to educate readers on “the spiritual, mental and psychological, emotional and physical effects” of crystals.

“Call me weird if you want but I really love crystals and rocks !!!!” the “Toxic” singer began. “During this pandemic I’ve had more time to myself so I started a collection of crystals and I now have 33 🔮✨ !!!!”

She then revealed she prays and meditates with the crystals “every darn day.”

“I don’t have a specific prayer because it’s different every time depending on what I’m going through,” Spears said amid recent updates surrounding her conservatorship.

The “Baby One More Time” singer continued: “For instance, yesterday I prayed to find more confidence and grace ….. asking my spiritual guides to guide me … I usually also burn incense to clear the energy !!!

“I even used to hold a small rock in my pocket when I was nervous for interviews for good luck 🍀 !!!!” Spears revealed. “I’m taking this time to find myself and go back to the things I loved when I was younger !!!!”

The pop star gave another example of how she used to play with rocks in her driveway as a kid.

“I guess some things never change,” she joked.

“PS in other words go put some damn rocks in your house 🏡 !!!!” Spears concluded.

The singer's conservatorship, which has been overseen by her father Jamie for the vast majority of its existence, has reportedly been the cause of some drama in recent months.

Last week, Spears' lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, reportedly filed court documents stating that the singer is "strongly opposed" to having her father remain her sole conservator.

Despite the request, Fox News obtained documents filed in the case that confirm the conservatorship has been extended until at least February 2021.

Ingham was authorized to file a petition no later than Sept. 18 and have it set for a hearing on Oct. 14.

Documents filed earlier last week reportedly show that Spears is requesting that her temporary conservator, Montgomery, take on the role permanently.

The conservatorship was put in place in 2008 following the singer's breakdowns.

The court originally named Jamie as the permanent conservator of her personal and financial well-being, while her attorney, Andrew Wallet, was named the permanent co-conservator, according to People magazine. According to the outlet, Wallet exited his role last year.

The conservatorship is one of the reasons fans have launched the #FreeBritney campaign in an effort to show support for the songstress as she allegedly has very little control over her money, career and life.

