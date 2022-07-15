Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears to be deposed over conservatorship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears' dad, Jamie Spears, has been ordered to sit for a deposition regarding his role in the pop star's conservatorship, Fox News Digital can confirm.

"We are pleased but not surprised by the Judge’s legally correct decision requiring him to be deposed and turn over all documents within 30 days," Mathew S. Rosengart, Britney's lawyer, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"That said, we remain perplexed and disappointed that he wants to continue to litigate against his own daughter. That is not what a father who loves his daughter does."

Judge Brenda Penny ruled Wednesday that Jamie would need to sit for his deposition before Aug. 12, People magazine reported.

"It was a very good day for justice generally," Rosengart told reporters gathered outside the courthouse, according to People magazine. "The day of reckoning for Mr. Spears has come, at least at this stage, in terms of the court ordering him to appear for his deposition."

On top of the deposition, Jamie has been ordered to hand over any documents requested by Britney's legal team, including anything surveillance-related.

Jamie's lawyer, Alex Weingarten, told Fox News Digital "Jamie looks forward to his deposition and telling the truth. There is no actual evidence for the scurrilous accusations that have been made by Britney’s counsel and we are eager for the truth – the actual truth – to see the light of day."

Earlier this month in a sworn declaration filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Jamie denied bugging the "Toxic" singer's bedroom during the time he was appointed as her conservator.

"I am informed of the allegation by Britney's counsel that a listening device or 'bug' was placed [in] her bedroom as surveillance during the conservatorship. This allegation is false," the declaration said, according to People magazine.

"I never conducted or authorized any surveillance of Britney's bedroom at any time, including during the conservatorship. I am not aware of any such surveillance having occurred."

The claim that Jamie had Britney's room under surveillance before the conservatorship ended first surfaced in the documentary "The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears." It was made by one of Britney's former security staffers.

Britney did not participate in the documentary, and has slammed the "insulting" documentaries made about her.

"Come on seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all ??!" Spears wrote in a since-deleted post captured by TMZ. "Seriously though, think about it … I’ve never seen that many documentaries done on a person … Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez."

She continued: "Not one person on the face of this earth would people — a network, TV production or anyone for that matter — dig up that much negative footage and do hour specials claiming it’s ‘HELPING ME.’ REALLY ??? It was the most insulting thing I ever saw in my life and every person I have spoken to has said it’s why the conservatorship ended … REALLY ???"

Britney's conservatorship ended in November 2021.

Judge Penny ruled that the "suspension is in the best interests of Britney Spears" at the time. A certified public accountant was appointed in Jamie's place on a temporary basis.

Since the end of her conservatorship, Britney has married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.