Britney Spears slams ‘insulting’ documentaries in deleted Instagram post: ‘Is it honestly legal?’

Britney Spears thinks it’s "toxic" that she has been the subject of several documentaries and specials without her permission.

The singer took to Instagram Saturday and shared a lengthy post where she criticized producers who have chosen to make projects about her life.

The 40-year-old’s career and conservatorship battle were specifically explored in two documentaries that were made available for streaming in 2021 – Hulu’s "Framing Britney Spears" and Netflix’s "Britney Vs. Spears." The "Baby One More Time" singer did not participate in either film.

"Come on seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all ??!" Spears wrote in her since-deleted post captured by TMZ. "Seriously though, think about it … I’ve never seen that many documentaries done on a person … Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez. Not one person on the face of this earth would people — a network, TV production or anyone for that matter — dig up that much negative footage and do hour specials claiming it’s ‘HELPING ME.’ REALLY ??? It was the most insulting thing I ever saw in my life and every person I have spoken to has said it’s why the conservatorship ended … REALLY ???"

"I just want to know how are all these people saying it helped me when I feel by with just my mouth and my WORD and what I said in my testimony to the judge," Spears continued. "THAT said it all… that would be ENOUGH. But not in America !! Every person jumps on board with these heartbreaking documentaries and forget the 13 years in my conservatorship.. .. making up for some of my past they literally have no remorse at all. They have always treated me like that, literally that’s exactly what my family did to me… It’s so insulting it’s not even funny. And no a**hole, my legs look nothing like that !! America … this nation has been one thing and one thing only to me — a bully."

Both films examined the circumstances that led to the establishment of the conservatorship in 2008. It brought greater attention to her case and helped spark the #FreeBritney movement of fans who wanted to see her released and given control of her life. Some of those protestors were interviewed in the Hulu film.

This is not the first time Spears has spoken about being the subject of documentaries without her involvement.

"Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS!!!!" she previously wrote on Instagram. "So many documentaries about me this year with other people's takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered!!!!" Spears continued. "These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing?????"

The star acknowledged that she has faced "some pretty tough times" in her life, but insisted that she has "had waaaayyyy more amazing times."

"Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ????" she added. "I mean DAMN."

Spears’conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. In June of this year, she married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks, California, in front of several dozen guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

