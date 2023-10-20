Britney Spears didn't mean to 'offend anyone,' as Justin Timberlake is reportedly 'happy' despite her claims

Britney Spears wants everyone to know she did not mean to "offend anyone" with her upcoming memoir.

After excerpts from "The Woman in Me" made headlines with claims about drug use, cheating, and an abortion, the pop star shared some new thoughts on Instagram Friday.

Spears does not mention anyone by name but posted, "My book's purpose was not to offend anyone by any means !!! That was me then ... that is in the past !!! I don't like the headlines I am reading ... that's exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago !!! Most of the book is from 20 years ago ... I have moved on and it's a beautiful clean slate from here !!!"

She continued in part, "This is actually a book I didn't know needed to be written ... although some might be offended, it has given me closure on all things for a better future !!! Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood !!! Again, my motive for this book was not to harp on my past experiences which is what the press is doing and it's dumb and silly !!! I have moved on since then !!!"

Her ex Justin Timberlake has faced backlash after Spears claimed he talked her into getting an abortion during their relationship, but he is reportedly doing just fine.

An insider told People, "He’s happy at home with Jess and their kids, and he’s focusing on new music. He’s in such a great place."

Timberlake is married to actress Jessica Biel, and they have two sons, Silas, 8 and Phineas, 3.

The People insider said that his attention is going to his family, as well as the NSYNC reunion that kicked off last month when the former boy band got back together to record a song for his new movie, "Trolls Band Together."

In an excerpt from Spears' memoir, shared by People, she wrote: "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy," she wrote about learning of the pregnancy. "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated."

She continued, "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

She was 18 when they started dating and 21 when they broke up. He is a year older.

Spears wrote that in the end, she decided to go along with Timberlake's wishes.

"I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

The singer confessed, "To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

Elsewhere in the book, in excerpts released by the New York Times, Spears claimed that Timberlake cheated on her and that when he broke up with her, he did it via text message. She described being "devastated" and even "comatose" after the split.

After these quotes were released, Timberlake began receiving a large amount of negative attention. He has not commented publicly on Spears' allegations yet, but Instagram users took to his most recent post to share their feelings about what had been said about him.

"Cry me a river," several people wrote, referencing the song he said was about his breakup with Spears.

"What goes around comes all the way back around," one comment read, referencing another Timberlake song.

One person mentioned the rumors of a potential NSYNC reunion tour, telling him, "To think I was so excited for a reunion tour...not anymore sir, not anymore!!!"

Reps for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel did not respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.