Britney Spears in no rush to wed Sam Asghari after ‘overdue’ engagement: report

Britney Spears is happy with her relationship.

The 39-year-old popstar announced her engagement to actor Sam Asghari just days ago, calling it "overdue" on Instagram. The two met in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video and struck up a relationship.

Sources with knowledge of the relationship recently told TMZ that Spears and her beau are in no rush to tie the knot, however.

According to the insiders, the happy couple plans on enjoying their engagement and will take their time to plan their wedding. In fact, the word "wedding" reportedly doesn’t even come up among friends.

In that vein, the engagement reportedly happened privately at Spears’ home last weekend, without any friends around.

Reps for the happy couple did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The engagement made headlines as it seems Spears is making headway in her battle to end her conservatorship and her father’s grip over her life.

A rep for Forever Diamonds NY, where Asghari worked to have Spears’ ring designed, told the outlet that on the day of the engagement announcement, they received 500 inquiries about rings with 95% of them being from people looking to get their hands on a ring like Spears.'

No one will be able to purchase an exact replica of the ring, the rep said, considering the actor put time and effort into making it for his future bride, but a version of the ring will be produced and named after the singer.

"I can’t f---ing believe it!!!!!!" Spears wrote on Instagram on Sunday alongside a video of her showing off her stunning rock.

The following day, she revealed that she was "shocked" by her beau’s proposal and said it was "worth the wait."

"Yes world … that beautiful f---ing man in that picture is MINE!!!" she added after joking calling Asghari an "a--hole." "I’m so blessed it’s insane!!!!"

Spears' first ex-husband of only 55 hours, Jason Allen Alexander, reacted to the news of his ex's engagement during an interview with Inside Edition.

"I’ve always loved her," says Alexander. "I’m always going to love her. If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.

He also insisted that Spears is " good, she’s mentally stable, she’s fine" amid public concern for her mental health in recent weeks.