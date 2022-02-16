Britney Spears thanks Congress members for inviting her to share conservatorship story

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Britney Spears thanked Congress on her Instagram for inviting her to tell her conservatorship story.

Spears, 40, shared a screenshot of the letter Reps. Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell sent to her, dated Dec. 1. The pop star admitted she hadn't been ready to share her story at the time, but wished she would have been "brave."

"I received this letter months ago … An invitation to share my story … I was immediately flattered and at the time I wasn’t nearly at the healing stage I’m in now … Number 1 - I’m grateful that my story was even ACKNOWLEDGED," she began her caption.

"Because of the letter [envelope emoji], I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!! In a world [Earth emoji] where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy," Spears continued.

Spears emphasized that she doesn't consider herself to be a "victim," but noted she does want to help other people in situations similar to hers.

"Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave," she wrote. "I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me … I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on … In the mean time thank you to Congress for inviting me to the White House …⁣"

Spears has spent the last years locked in a legal battle to end her conservatorship, which was mostly run by her father Jamie Spears. After 13 years, Judge Brenda Penny ended the conservatorship in November.

Spears took to social media to celebrate following the news.

"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy. I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen," she wrote before adding, "#FreedBritney."

This isn't the first time Spears has mentioned she'd like to be an advocate for others.

In a video update shared to her Twitter account following the end of her conservatorship, the "Toxic" singer said she is "here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses."

"I'm a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people," she explained. "So hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."