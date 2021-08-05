Britney Spears sunbathes in a bikini as she gives an update on her conservatorship and answers fan questions

Britney Spears is once again taking to Instagram to answer some of her fans’ burning questions.

The popstar, 39, who is still locked in a battle over her conservatorship, took to the social media platform and answered a number of questions for her nearly 33 million followers including her favorite snacks, clothes and taste in music.

A bikini-clad Spears got to her first order of business by telling her fans: "I do want to let everybody know that things are way better than what I ever anticipated," referencing her looming conservatorship of 13 years.

Spears then answered in rapid succession that her favorite clothing store is J. Crew because "they have clothes for men and women and I got this dress from there," she explained, showing off her outfit change which featured a floral-print sundress.

BRITNEY SPEARS CALLS FOR 'IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION' OF DAD JAMIE FROM CONSERVATORSHIP IN NEW COURT DOCS

"My favorite Miley Cyrus song is definitely ‘We Can’t Stop" from back in the day," Spears continued in question No. 2. "Really cool song."

She also said that her go-to potato chip is the "real deal Lays" as opposed to the baked version or the original before concluding that her favorite scented lotion is "vanilla, just because [she] likes the way it smells so fresh and girly and summery," and adding that she’s "always been a vanilla girl."

BRITNEY SPEARS HAPPILY PETS POTBELLIED PIG IN HAWAII WITH BOYFRIEND SAM ASGHARI AMID CONSERVATORSHIP BATTLE

One commenter crowned Spears as "Queen of answering questions that we never asked."

Earlier in the day, Spears had also revealed to the world that she had a "groundbreaking day" after she became the proud owner of an iPad for the first time.

"OK, guys, great news. I got my first iPad today," she raved in a video.

"I am so excited," she continued, telling fans that her sons, Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, "have owned one" for a while.

BRITNEY SPEARS SHARES SHE’S 'FUELED BY CAFFEINE, SARCASM AND INAPPROPRIATE THOUGHTS' IN NEW INSTAGRAM POST

"This is just a groundbreaking day," Spears pressed. "I’ve always had a little phone, but now this iPad is in my hands, and I feel like my life is changing as we speak, and I am so excited. Upward bound, yes!"

"My life does seem different with an iPad…," she captioned the post. "I’ve never had one before!!!! Pssss I was proud of my new shoes at the end … I had to recreate the scene from Bridesmaids !!!!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Could I do this if I were drunk, huh?" she also asked in the video, recreating the sobriety test scene from the 2011 film "Bridesmaids."

Earlier on Thursday, Spears asked a Los Angeles court to have her father Jamie Spears moved from her conservatorship immediately.