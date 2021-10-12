Britney Spears reveals she's 'thinking of releasing a book,' fans speculate she’s 'shading' sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears is considering putting pen to paper.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old pop star announced on Instagram that she's considering releasing a book in 2022 and offered a handful of potential titles.

Alongside a picture of herself biting her fingernail, the star said she got "carried away" on Monday when she posted on the social media app four times – posts that saw her wish fans a happy early Halloween, praise "Sex and the City" character Carrie Bradshaw, Beyoncé and flowers.

"Oh well … this is me thinking about it," she said of the silly picture. "s--t …. I will be cool one day !!!! Psss sorry for the uncool participation !!!!!"

She then announced her plans to potentially rejoin the literary community.

"Psssssss also great news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year," she revealed, "but I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!"

Spears suggested either calling the book "S--t, I really don’t know" or "I really care what people think."

"What do you guys think ????" she posed.

The star offered no additional information on what the book would be about, but recent months have seen her open up about what she's experienced during her years-long and attention-grabbing conservatorship, meaning the topic could be fair game for a book.

Fans commented on the post, suggesting that Spears was seemingly shading her sister Jamie Lynn with the Instagram post and joking that the title should play on the title of an upcoming memoir from Jamie Lynn called "Things I Should Have Said." The country singer reportedly landed on the title after facing backlash for wanting to call the book "I Must Confess," a phrase that's also a lyric from Spears' song "… Baby One More Time."

"Queen of shading your sister," wrote one person. "Drag herr [sic] queen," said another. "Shots fired," added another person. "Lookin at you JL."

"JAMIE LYNN SHADE LOL," said another.

"The things my sister shouldn’t have said," wrote a follower.

"How about the ‘things my sister should have said,’" echoed another.

A third suggested she take over the "I Must Confess" title.

Furthermore, Jamie Lynn has been at the center of controversy since the pop star began speaking out against her family.

"If I had a sister," one fan suggested the "Toxic" singer call her book.

"She came for Jamie Lynn lmfaoooooooooooooo," a third said.

It's unclear whether this book is the same one she said on Instagram last week that she's currently writing, which she said would be "about a girl⁣ who was murdered … yet her ghost gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she use to know !!!!"

When the girl is given the opportunity to cross into the real world, Spears said at the time, "she has a decision to make … greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life !!!!"

Spears previously co-wrote the books "Heart-to-Heart" and "A Mother's Gift" with her own mother, Lynne. The books were released in 2000 and 2001, respectively.