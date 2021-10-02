Britney Spears says she has 'a lot of healing to do' despite recent conservatorship victory

Britney Spears wants her fans to know that she's still on a path toward healing.

The 39-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her thoughts on big recent developments in her life.

"Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do!!!" Spears wrote in a caption for a photo of a tree.

"Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe!!!!! Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return!!!!" Spears added.

BRITNEY SPEARS' FIANCÉ SAM ASGHARI PROMISES AMERICA HE'LL 'TAKE CARE OF' SINGER

In a follow-up post, the "Toxic" singer shared a photo of a tiny rose in the palm of her hand. "I’m posting this cause it matches the pink building with red towels I posted," she wrote.

Spears is known for her love of roses, specifically red roses. Over the last year, she has shared cryptic posts about a secret "Project Rose."

The singer's post about healing comes just days after she scored a major victory in her conservatorship battle. On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Penny suspended her father, James P. Spears, as conservator of her estate. It was a move Spears and her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, have been pushing for in recent months.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The singer delivered bombshell testimony in court in June, accusing her father of "conservatorship abuse."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spears has another reason to smile. She is engaged to her boyfriend of nearly five years, Sam Asghari. The actor popped the question to Spears last month. Spears later confirmed their engagement on her social media account.