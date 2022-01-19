'Bringing Up Bates' Season 11 will not air after abrupt cancellation

UPtv announced that the reality series "Bringing Up Bates" will not air Season 11 as originally planned.

The network announced last September that a new season of the TV show, which follows Gil and Kelly Jo Bates and their 19 kids, would premiere on Feb. 10. The show originally kicked off in 2015 after appearing on the Duggar family’s "19 Kids and Counting" in 2011 before getting their own TLC show "United Bates of America" in 2012.

Although the network noted that each season of the show outperforms its prior season in ratings, the network revealed on Tuesday that it will not be moving forward with Season 11 as planned. As a result, Season 10 will be the last for "Bringing Up Bates."

'BRINGING UP BATES' STAR NATHAN BATES ENGAGED TO GIRLFRIEND ESTHER KEYES FOLLOWING LAVISH THREE-DAY PROPOSAL

"We will not be premiering ‘Bringing Up Bates’ season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon," reads a statement shared on the show’s Twitter page. "When we premiered ‘Bringing Up Bates,’ the series was focused on parents with 19 kids who were teenagers and young children. The cameras were there to capture the love, laughs and big life moments, as the family continued to grow."

The announcement concludes: "Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family’s home over the past ten seasons. Thank you to the ans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We’re looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future."

STARS WHO GOT ENGAGED IN 2021

In a statement to People, the Bates family shared a joint response to the cancellation by UPtv, the family seemed fine with the decision and seemingly understood that it’s a result of the network taking a step away from reality TV.

"As the next year begins, our family will be experiencing a lot of new changes. One of the biggest changes for us is that the network will be moving toward producing more scripted family shows and will not be renewing a contract to film new ‘Bringing Up Bates’ episodes. We realize God's timing is always perfect, and we are looking forward to what the future holds for our own family, as well as the network!"

The family went on to express their gratitude at having ten seasons on the network before it ultimately decided to part ways with the ever-growing family.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The last ten seasons of filming with ‘Bringing Up Bates’ have been an amazing journey for our family. We never expected or aspired to be on TV, but we are forever grateful to UP for all of the friendships we have formed as a result. Filming and opening up our home has been both rewarding and challenging, but there are not enough words we could say to show appreciation for the amazing film crew and all of the staff who have invested so much time into making this show possible," the Bates’ statement continued. "They have become family and have impacted us forever. We are also grateful for all of the encouragement we have received over the years from those who have watched the show and have reached out to message us or pray for us."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The religious Bates family concluded its statement on the matter by thanking God for "the experiences we’ve shared together as a family and for the lessons we’ve learned along the way." The family also promised to continue to update fans on their lives even if cameras won’t be rolling in their homes as frequently anymore.