'Bringing Up Bates' star Nathan Bates engaged to girlfriend Esther Keyes following lavish three-day proposal

Nathan Bates, star of the popular UPtv reality series "Bringing Up Bates," is officially engaged to his girlfriend Esther Keyes.

Fox News can exclusively reveal that Nathan popped the question on May 22 in Florida after a three-day celebration of their relationship that spanned three different cities. The proposal, which comes after he had been courting her for the past year, marks the first man in the large Bates family to get engaged in roughly eight years.

The big moment took place in Orlando, Fla. after the couple visited their respective hometowns earlier that same weekend. The actual moment Nathan got down on one knee happened at family friends Dan and Janie Drummond’s home in Mandalay shores on Lake Conway. Nathan noted that being lake-adjacent was a big part of his plan to give Esther a memorable weekend before asking her to be his wife.

ARIANA GRANDE, FIANCÉ DALTON GOMEZ MARRIED

"I planned three days of events to celebrate our relationship that would begin in PA (where Esther is from), move to TN (where I am from), and finally end in Orlando with the proposal. Each day was a surprise and centered around a different lake, and each one built in splendor," he said. "The proposal decorations, the backdrop against Conway Lake, and Esther’s excitement and smile all made this day the best memory that we’ve both ever experienced! We’ve already started talking about wedding dates and can’t quit laughing and crying as we think back over the emotions we’ve shared together these past few days."

STARS WHO GOT ENGAGED IN 2021

As with most things in the Bates household, the proposal was a family affair. Nathan’s sister Erin helped decorate their romantic site in Tennessee while his other sisters, Carlin and Alyssa, helped decorate the Florida location, which included a backdrop lined with 4-ft marquee letters that read "Marry Me" along with votives with floating candles lighting their pathway.

After Esther said "yes," the duo enjoyed a steak dinner, watched the sunset over the lake and concluded the evening with a special dance and a fireworks display.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I couldn’t believe all of the preparation and planning that Nathan put into making this proposal such an incredible weekend," Esther said. "I still can’t believe it has finally happened! It has truly been the most special few days I’ve ever had! I’m feeling so many emotions right now, but mostly just excitement and thankfulness that God has allowed us to experience so much together!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While no official date for the wedding has been set, "Bringing Up Bates" is currently on Season 10, meaning all of the wedding action leading up to and through the proposal will likely be featured during upcoming episodes.