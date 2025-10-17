Expand / Collapse search
Brigitte Bardot, 91, suffered health scare requiring urgent hospitalization: report

'And God Created Woman' star Brigitte Bardot's office confirms she is doing well following minor surgery for undisclosed condition

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Sex symbol Brigitte Bardot left the spotlight because she'd 'had enough': author

Sex symbol Brigitte Bardot left the spotlight because she’d ‘had enough': author

The actress-turned-animal activist is the subject of a new book, "Being Bardot," which features unseen photos from Douglas Kirkland and Terry O'Neill.

Brigitte Bardot, 91, is recovering at home after being rushed to the hospital with a mystery illness.

The movie star's office told French news agency AFP that Bardot underwent minor surgery and is doing well, according to Reuters. "The Bride Is Much Too Beautiful" star had treatment at the Saint-Jean Private Hospital in Toulon.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bardot's representative for comment.

Bardot was previously treated in 2023 after she struggled to breathe. The health scare had been caused by a blistering heat wave in St. Tropez at the time.

SEX SYMBOL BRIGITTE BARDOT LEFT THE SPOTLIGHT BECAUSE SHE'D 'HAD ENOUGH': AUTHOR

Brigitte Bardot attends an animal rights demonstration

Brigitte Bardot was hospitalized due to a mystery illness and is now recovering at home. (John van Hasselt/Corbis via Getty Images)

Bardot rose to international fame following the 1956 film "And God Created Woman."

Scenes of Bardot dancing on tabletops in the buff sparked scandal, and she was hailed as one of the world’s most desirable women. She made 48 films, recorded dozens of songs and had a slew of lovers, according to Reuters.

Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Bardot became one of the most sought-after actresses.

She worked on collaborations with the top directors of the time, including Jean-Luc Godard, Henri-Georges Clouzot and Louis Malle. Bardot is best known for the films "La Vérité," Contempt (Le Mépris)" and Viva Maria!"

Brigitte Bardot in a scene from "Don Juan 73."

French actress Brigitte Bardot is pictured on the set of the film "Don Juan 73" directed by Roger Vadim in Stockholm on Aug. 4, 1972. (TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

Brigitte Bardot poses for a portrait wearing a hat

Brigitte Bardot's breakthrough role was in "And God Created Woman." (Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

Bardot published a memoir in 1996, "Initiales B.B."

She wrote of her three failed marriages, as well as numerous encounters with familiar faces, like Warren Beatty, Pablo Picasso, Marlon Brando and French screen idol Alain Delon, among others.

Brigitte Bardot in a crowd of photogrpahers

Brigitte Bardot famously stepped back from the spotlight at the height of her career success. (Len Trievnor/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Bardot famously chose to step away from the spotlight at the peak of her career. The reason why Bardot stepped out of the limelight at the height of her career was surprisingly simple – she "had enough."

"There was some exhaustion there, not just from the pace of work, but just [being] the endless subject of a camera lens, whether it’s a still camera lens or a movie lens," James Clarke, a U.K.-based author and author of the photo book "Being Bardot," told Fox News Digital. "That is one of the things that come out a little bit [in this book]… She got to that point where it’s just like, ‘I’ve kind of done it and 20 years has been sufficient.'"

"Certainly, if you look at [past] conversations… you do get a sense of her just going, ‘I don’t need to do that anymore,’" he continued. "In the decades since the early '70s, which was really when her career in movies concluded, she became very, very private. Not necessarily reclusive perhaps, but just private, as much of us are."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

