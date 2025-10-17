Brigitte Bardot, 91, suffered health scare requiring urgent hospitalization: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brigitte Bardot, 91, is recovering at home after being rushed to the hospital with a mystery illness.

The movie star's office told French news agency AFP that Bardot underwent minor surgery and is doing well, according to Reuters. "The Bride Is Much Too Beautiful" star had treatment at the Saint-Jean Private Hospital in Toulon.

Bardot was previously treated in 2023 after she struggled to breathe. The health scare had been caused by a blistering heat wave in St. Tropez at the time.

Bardot rose to international fame following the 1956 film "And God Created Woman."

Scenes of Bardot dancing on tabletops in the buff sparked scandal, and she was hailed as one of the world’s most desirable women. She made 48 films, recorded dozens of songs and had a slew of lovers, according to Reuters.

Throughout the 1950s and 1960s, Bardot became one of the most sought-after actresses.

She worked on collaborations with the top directors of the time, including Jean-Luc Godard, Henri-Georges Clouzot and Louis Malle. Bardot is best known for the films "La Vérité," Contempt (Le Mépris)" and Viva Maria!"

Bardot published a memoir in 1996, "Initiales B.B."

She wrote of her three failed marriages, as well as numerous encounters with familiar faces, like Warren Beatty, Pablo Picasso, Marlon Brando and French screen idol Alain Delon, among others.

Bardot famously chose to step away from the spotlight at the peak of her career. The reason why Bardot stepped out of the limelight at the height of her career was surprisingly simple – she "had enough."

"There was some exhaustion there, not just from the pace of work, but just [being] the endless subject of a camera lens, whether it’s a still camera lens or a movie lens," James Clarke, a U.K.-based author and author of the photo book "Being Bardot," told Fox News Digital. "That is one of the things that come out a little bit [in this book]… She got to that point where it’s just like, ‘I’ve kind of done it and 20 years has been sufficient.'"

"Certainly, if you look at [past] conversations… you do get a sense of her just going, ‘I don’t need to do that anymore,’" he continued. "In the decades since the early '70s, which was really when her career in movies concluded, she became very, very private. Not necessarily reclusive perhaps, but just private, as much of us are."

