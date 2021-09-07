Brielle Biermann reveals she underwent double jaw surgery to correct TMJ and overbite

Brielle Biermann underwent double jaw surgery recently, posting photos of her swollen face and recovery.

The cosmetic surgery-savvy influencer, 24, clarified on Instagram on Monday that this procedure was "NOT for aesthetics," but rather for "quality of life."

Biermann said she got surgery on Aug. 23 to correct TMJ, or temporomandibular joint dysfunction, which causes jaw pain.

She also had a 9 mm overjet overbite because she had sucked her thumb until age 9, which caused her to have an "excessive overbite" and the roof of her mouth to become "suuuuuper narrow."

"Have you ever thought about what it’s like to not be able to bite into pizza?" she asked in her caption. "or omg trying to bite into an onion on a burger? impossible for me."

Biermann then pointed out that her lisp — which she said followers "complained about" — was also due to her jaw issues.

"I was so scared," she admitted. "i was completely dreading this surgery fearing the worst of the worst but thankfully with my positive mindset, strong family & friends support system, @tbtofga IV’s & my incredible doctors (Dr. Kuhmichel & Dr. Maron!!!! BEST OF THE BEST I SWEAR I’m so thankful for them!!!) i got thru the first two weeks, which are supposed to be the hardest, easy breezy!"

In the post, Biermann shared photos and videos taken from her time at the hospital. She appears in the images and clips with a very swollen jaw and bruising on her cheeks.

The social media influencer shared on her Instagram Stories that she has had to eat her meals through a tube and has lost 13 pounds as a result.

Her mom, Kim Zolciak, shared on her Instagram that her eldest daughter’s surgery took 6 hours and she spent some time in the ICU during her recovery.

She also clarified that the procedure was not for aesthetics but "as a necessity." Biermann has been accused of getting work done in the past, but has only owned up to getting lip fillers.

"I’ll never forget leaving my baby as she walked into Pre-op with the nurse," Zolciak recalled in her post. "I cried and cried and kept on crying!!"

The former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, 43, added, "I was on edge all day! I have the most incredible family and friends and I’m so grateful."

Zolciak said she was shocked to see Biermann’s face post-surgery, sharing she "slid down the wall in the hallway in the fetal position and couldn’t stop crying."

However, the former "Don’t Be Tardy" star said she put her "big girl panties on" when she heard Biermann call out "mom" to her.

"We have been getting through this and Brielle has superseded all of the Dr’s expectations," Zolciak concluded. "So proud of you Elle! Love you 2 the moon and back ALWAYS."