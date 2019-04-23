Expand / Collapse search
Brie Larson opts for slinky lilac gown at 'Avengers: Endgame' premiere

Brie Larson made heads turn when she showed up for the premiere of her new film, "Avengers: Endgame."

The actress exuded elegance in her silk, lilac gown that was reminiscent of old Hollywood glamor. She did show off some skin as the dress had a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit on one side.

Brie Larson arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (AP)

Larson, who plays Captain Marvel in the series, also stopped to take pictures with adoring fans who dressed up in costume for the Los Angeles movie premiere.

Brie Larson takes a selfie with a fan as she arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019.  (AP)

Larson was recently listed in Time's 100 most influential people list where her "Avengers" co-star Tessa Thompson gushed over her.

"Brie is primed to be one of Marvel’s next big leaders at a time when women are breaking ceilings in all spaces. She is in a position to make real systemic change in Hollywood. I’m elated to see someone so pure of intention wield that power."