Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk and daughter photo-bomb ‘Ex on the Beach’ stars while walking their dogs

Bradley Cooper’s family affair was unexpectedly captured on camera.

The “A Star Is Born” actor and director was walking his two dogs with his girlfriend Irina Shayk and their daughter, Lea, when they video-bombed “Ex on the Beach” stars Corey Brooks and Jay Starrett, who were having a boxing session on a beach in Santa Monica.

“Shut the f--- up,” the reality stars’ friend Clay Pickler is heard saying in the video, posted by fitness specialist Spencer J. Davis.

Warning: Explicit language in video

Cooper is captured stopping for a brief moment with his two dogs on a leash while Shayk and their daughter slowly walk toward him. Davis and Brooks pause to acknowledge the actor before continuing with their workout.

BRADLEY COOPER THANKS IRINA SHAYK FOR 'PUTTING UP WITH' HIM AT BAFTAS

Davis posted the video on his Instagram on Monday with the caption: “When Bradley Cooper interrupts our boxing session to put us in his next movie,” Davis quipped on Instagram. “Okay half of that isn’t true. But this was pretty cool! @coreybrooks @jqskim with the work!”

Cooper and Shayk have been dating since 2015 and made several red carpet appearances during awards season earlier this year.

Cooper left fans wondering if there was a secret romance going on between him and “A Star Is Born” co-star, Lady Gaga, after their steamy performance of “Shallow” at the Oscars. The 33-year-old model, however, didn’t look bothered and was seen giving Gaga a hug during the show.