Bradley Cooper, Elisabeth Moss, Ruth Wilson score Tony nominations

Making the leap from screen to stage continues to pay off!

Bradley Cooper, "Mad Men's" Elisabeth Moss and "The Affair's" Ruth Wilson are among the actors who scored Tony nominations Tuesday. Cooper is nominated in the Leading Actor in a Play category for "The Elephant Man," while Moss and Wilson will compete against each other in the Leading Actress in a Play category for "The Heidi Chronicles" and "Constellations," respectively.

Mary-Louise Parker and Bruce Willis announced the nominations Tuesday morning. Other nominees include Bill Nighy, who's nominated against Cooper for "Skylight;" Carey Mulligan, a Leading Actress in a Play nominee for "Skylight;" and Helen Mirren, who's nominated for her leading turn in "The Audience."

PHOTO: See Darren Criss in full Hedwig makeup

Musical nominees include Kristin Chenoweth for Leading Actress ("On the Twentieth Century") and Brian d'Arcy James for Leading Actor ("Something Rotten!"). Sting is also nominated for his score for "The Last Ship."

The musicals "An American in Paris" and "Fun Home" lead all productions with 12 nominations apiece. Check out a full list of nominees below.

The Tony Awards, hosted by Chenoweth and Alan Cumming, will air live Sunday, June 7 on CBS.

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Steven Boyer, "Hand to God"

Bradley Cooper, "The Elephant Man"

Ben Miles, "Wolf Hall Parts One & Two"

Bill Nighy, "Skylight"

Alex Sharp, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Geneva Carr, "Hand to God"

Helen Mirren, "The Audience"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Heidi Chronicles"

Carey Mulligan, "Skylight"

Ruth Wilson, "Constellations"

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Michael Cerveris, "Fun Home"

Robert Fairchild, "An American in Paris"

Brian d'Arcy James, "Something Rotten!"

Ken Watanabe, "The King and I"

Tony Yazbeck, "On the Town"

Best Revival of a Play

"Skylight"

"The Elephant Man"

"This Is Our Youth"

"You Can't Take It With You"

Best Revival of a Musical

"On the Town"

"On the Twentieth Century"

"The King and I"

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Kristin Chenoweth, "On the Twentieth Century"

Leanne Cope, "An American in Paris"

Beth Malone, "Fun Home"

Kelli O'Hara, "The King and I"

Chita Rivera, "The Visit"

Best Musical

"An American in Paris"

"Fun Home"

"Something Rotten!"

"The Visit"

Best Play

"Disgraced" by Ayad Akhtar

"Hand to God" by Robert Askins

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" by Simon Stephens

"Wolf Hall Parts One & Two" by Hilary Mantel and Mike Poulton

Best Book of a Musical

Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, "Something Rotten!"

Lisa Kron, "Fun Home"

Craig Lucas, "An American in Paris"

Terrence McNally, "The Visit"

Best Score

John Kander and Fred Ebb, "The Visit"

Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, "Something Rotten!"

Sting, "The Last Ship"

Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron, "Fun Home"

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Bob Crowley and 59 Productions, "An American in Paris"

David Rockwell, "On the Twentieth Century"

Michael Yeargan, "The King and I"

David Zinn, "Fun Home"

Best Orchestrations

Christopher Austin, Don Sebesky and Bill Elliott, "An American in Paris"

John Clancy, "Fun Home"

Larry Hochman, "Something Rotten!"

Rob Mathes, "The Last Ship"

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Bunny Christie & Finn Ross, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

Bob Crowley, "Skylight"

Christopher Oram, "Wolf Hall Parts One & Two"

David Rockwell, "You Can't Take It With You"

Best Costume Design of a Play

Bob Crowley, "The Audience"

Jane Greenwood, "You Can't Take It With You"

Christopher Oram, "Wolf Hall Parts One & Two"

David Zinn, "Airline Highway"

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Paule Constable, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

Paule Constable and David Plater, "Wolf Hall Parts One & Two"

Natasha Katz, "Skylight"

Japhy Weideman, "Airline Highway"

Best Director of a Musical

Sam Gold, "Fun Home"

Casey Nicholaw, "Something Rotten!"

John Rando, "On the Town"

Bartlett Sher, "The King and I"

Christopher Wheeldon, "An American in Paris"

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Matthew Beard, "Skylight"

K. Todd Freeman, "Airline Highway"

Richard McCabe, "The Audience"

Alessandro Nivola, "The Elephant Man"

Nathaniel Parker, "Wolf Hall Parts One & Two"

Micah Stock, "It's Only a Play"

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Victoria Clark, "Gigi"

Judy Kuhn, "Fun Home"

Sydney Lucas, "Fun Home"

Ruthie Ann Miles, "The King and I"

Emily Skeggs, "Fun Home"

Best Director of a Play

Stephen Daldry, "Skylight"

Marianne Elliott, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

Scott Ellis, "You Can't Take It With You"

Jeremy Herrin, "Wolf Hall Parts One & Two"

Moritz von Stuelpnagel, "Hand to God"

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Annaleigh Ashford, "You Can't Take It With You"

Patricia Clarkson, "The Elephant Man"

Lydia Leonard, "Wolf Hall Parts One & Two"

Sarah Stiles, "Hand to God"

Julie White, "Airline Highway"

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Donald Holder, "The King and I"

Natasha Katz, "An American in Paris"

Ben Stanton, "Fun Home"

Japhy Weideman, "The Visit"

Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, "On the Town"

Christopher Gattelli, "The King and I"

Scott Graham & Steven Hoggett, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

Casey Nicholaw, "Something Rotten!"

Christopher Wheeldon, "An American in Paris"

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, "Something Rotten!"

Andy Karl, "On the Twentieth Century"

Brad Oscar, "Something Rotten!"

Brandon Uranowitz, "An American in Paris"

Max von Essen, "An American in Paris"

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, "Something Rotten!"

Bob Crowley, "An American in Paris"

William Ivey Long, "On the Twentieth Century"

Catherine Zuber, 'The King and I"