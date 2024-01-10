Boy George admits to using weight loss drug, once got a tummy tuck: 'Media scrutiny doesn't help'

Boy George made a handful of surprising beauty confessions in his new memoir, "Karma."

"Karma," released Tuesday, details Boy George's childhood, career and the cosmetic procedures the '80s pop star underwent.

"It’s time to confess I had three hair transplants around 2015-2018 – two in Ireland and a final one in LA – and the weird thing is no one remembers I was bald as a shaved badger," he wrote, according to People magazine. "I had a tummy tuck not long after, which was the most painful thing I’ve ever done because I went on tour straight after with Cyndi Lauper with the blood bag attached."

SINGER BOY GEORGE CALLS NFTS A ‘NEW AND EXCITING' WAY TO ENJOY ART

"I’d previously lost seven stone [98 pounds] doing the metabolic balance diet and I needed to get rid of the excess skin," he explained. "When anyone asks about my scar I say I had twins by Cesarean. I’ve never had Botox, though, and I might be the only person in show business with my own face. I’m not frightened of getting old and I think I’ve grown into myself. It might seem weird to say I feel sexier but I actually do. I used to joke over the years, ‘Sexy at 60.’ That was my ambition."

While Boy George doesn't mind "getting old," the 62-year-old admitted to struggling with his weight throughout his career. The "King of Everything" singer tried Ozempic, the brand name for semaglutide, and is currently taking Mounjaro, which is the brand name for tirzepatide.

Both medications are FDA-approved to treat type 2 diabetes, but have become popular to facilitate weight loss in America.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I have struggled with my weight most of my life and being under public and media scrutiny doesn’t help," Boy George wrote. "We are all guilty of saying, ‘Hasn’t so and so got big,’ even when we are carrying extra pounds ourselves."

"I love food and I can’t control my appetite, but I think I have finally got it under control," he added. "Well, I’m on Mounjaro. Isn’t everyone? Trust me, anyone who was fat last year and is now skinny is on the wonder drug."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Boy George began his career as a member of Culture Club and the group released its debut album, "Kissing to be Clever," in 1982. "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me" reached number one in multiple countries after the release and they continued to see success with their second album, "Colour by Numbers."

Culture Club broke up in 1986 and Boy George embarked on a solo career.

As a solo artist, Boy George has released nine studio albums.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP