Photo of Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit in the face with volleyball goes viral

Sometimes life hits you hard — just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, who was recently smacked in the face with a volleyball.

The “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood” actor played a round of beach volleyball in Malibu over the weekend, Page Six reports. In one viral photo of the event, DiCaprio is seen attempting — but failing — to complete a bump pass. As a result, he was whacked in the face by the ball.

Luckily, “The Revenant” actor escaped the moment sans injury, per Page Six.

Soon after the photos emerged, however, Twitter was quick to turn the actor into a meme.

“Here’s a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit in the face by a volleyball that I just thought I really should put out there for whoever else needs it,” wrote one person.

“Cast Away 2: Wilson’s Revenge,” said another.

“Can we just all take a moment and appreciate these pictures of Leonardo DiCaprio playing volleyball,” wrote a third.

