Giuliani claims innocence in response to Borat scene

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani responded to a scene in the new "Borat" movie sequel in which he is reportedly shown in a compromising position with a woman pretending to be Sacha Baron Cohen's fictional reporter's teenage daughter.

According to reports from early screenings of the film, which will be released on Amazon on Friday, Giuliani is shown in a room with the woman after being interviewed by her, on a bed tucking in his shirt with his hand in his pants. Cohen then busts into the room wearing women's clothing. Giuliani says the situation was taken out of context.

"I'm tucking my shirt in, I assure you that's all I was doing," Giuliani told WABC radio on Wednesday. President Trump's personal attorney went on to say that "this is a hit job."

Giuliani further explained the situation in a series of tweets.

"The Borat video is a complete fabrication," Giuliani said. "I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.

Giuliani spoke about a report in The Hollywood Reporter from July about the interview. Giuliani said he called the police before eventually realizing it was Cohen. The Reporter article was based on a Page Six article that reported that the incident began with Giuliani in a room at New York City's Mark Hotel, where he was being interviewed by a young woman.

Giuliani said at the time that the woman asked him a few questions and then Cohen entered.

"This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit," Giuliani said. "It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive."

The July report didn't report any inappropriate or sexual behavior.

"I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen," Giualiani told Page Six at the time. "I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me."