Bonnaroo 2022 lineup announced: Stevie Nicks, J. Cole, Tool to headline

Bonnaroo 2021 was canceled due to flooding in the region

Associated Press
J. Cole, Tool and Stevie Nicks will headline this year's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which is set to return after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic and weather.

The lineup for the June 16-19 festival in Manchester, Tennessee, was released Tuesday and also includes The Chicks, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly, Roddy Ricch, Flume and Illenium.

J. Cole, Stevie Nicks and Tool will headline the 2022 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival.

J. Cole, Stevie Nicks and Tool will headline the 2022 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage via Getty Images)

Last year's festival was set to go on with extra COVID-19 precautions in place for fans, but heavy rains from Hurricane Ida left the grounds unsafe for driving or camping. 

The festival takes place on a former farm in rural Tennessee about an hour southeast of Nashville. Tickets go on sale Thursday.

BONNAROO 2021 CANCELED DUE TO HEAVY RAIN FROM HURRICANE IDA

The festival had been canceled the past two years, once for COVID-19 and once for inclement weather. 

The festival had been canceled the past two years, once for COVID-19 and once for inclement weather.  (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage via Getty Images)

The 2020 festival was postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic.

Other artists set to perform at the Tennessee festival include 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume and Disclosure.

Other artists set to perform at the Tennessee festival include 21 Savage, Machine Gun Kelly, Flume and Disclosure. (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage via Getty Images)

Other artists on the lineup include Bleachers, Lord Huron, Disclosure, The War on Drugs, Billy Strings, Porter Robinson, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats and Herbie Hancock.

