Bonnaroo 2021 canceled due to heavy rain from Hurricane Ida

Bonnaroo 2021 has been officially canceled.

The festival, which takes place in Tennessee, announced the news on social media, citing the "waterlogged" festival grounds

"We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely," the statement read.

"We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience," the statement continued.

The annual festival was scheduled to start Thursday on the site of a former farm in Manchester, about an hour southeast of Nashville. This is the second year in a row the music festival has been canceled. The 2020 festival was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Artists who were supposed to perform this weekend included Lizzo, the Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Tyler, the Creator and Jason Isbell.

