Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Bonnaroo 2021 canceled due to heavy rain from Hurricane Ida

Bonnaroo was also canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 31 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 31

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Bonnaroo 2021 has been officially canceled.

The festival, which takes place in Tennessee, announced the news on social media, citing the "waterlogged" festival grounds 

"We are absolutely heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo. While this weekend’s weather looks outstanding, currently Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely," the statement read.

"We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience," the statement continued.

TENNESSEE OFFICIALS SAY DAMAGE FROM FLOODS IS WORSE THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT, BIDEN APPROVES DISASTER DECLARATION

A general view of atmosphere during the Umphrey's McGee performance at the Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival on June 13, 2014 in Manchester, Tennessee.

A general view of atmosphere during the Umphrey's McGee performance at the Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival on June 13, 2014 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The annual festival was scheduled to start Thursday on the site of a former farm in Manchester, about an hour southeast of Nashville. This is the second year in a row the music festival has been canceled. The 2020 festival was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Artists who were supposed to perform this weekend included Lizzo, the Foo Fighters, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Tyler, the Creator and Jason Isbell.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Trending